HBO Leads Cable With 7 SAG Awards Noms

HBO earned the lion's share of cable network nominations in the television category for the 16th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, the organization announced early Thursday morning in Los Angeles.

HBO garnered seven nominations, including two each for comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm and telepic Grey Gardens. Showtime and TNT drew five nods each, while Lifetime and AMC also drew multiple nominations. NBC led all network nominations with eight.

Cable shows dominated the best drama series category with HBO's True Blood, Showtime's Dexter, TNT's The Closer and last year's winner AMC's Mad Men going up against the lone broadcast entry, CBS's freshman series The Good Wife.

