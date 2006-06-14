HBO Launches Summer-Series Podcasts

HBO has launched free podcasts for its summer original series Deadwood, Entourage, Lucky Louie and Dane Cook's Tourgasm. The podcasts, available at www.hbo.com/podcasts or through iTunes, offer behind-the-scenes footage and interviews designed to give fans an "on location" experience.

Entourage offerings include "Hollywood Minutes"; video recaps from the first two seasons; video clips from the third season; and "Wahlberg Sessions 1&2," audiocast interviews with the series' executive producer Mark Wahlberg. Deadwood footage includes an audio interview with series creator David Milch and video of the show's set. Video and audio clips for the shows will continue rolling out throughout their seasons, which began June 11.