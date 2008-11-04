HBO Launches Digital Boxing Series

HBO Sports is launching a new original digital series, Ring Life. The series, which will roll out on HBO.com, HBO Mobile, HBO’s channel on YouTube and as a free podcast on Apple’s iTunes music store.

Ring Life will follow eight boxing hopefuls with dreams of owning the ring. Each subject will have their story told in three four-to six minute segments, which will premiere in weekly installments through April 2009.

HBO is tying the digital shorts to upcoming bouts on the network. The first boxer profiled will be Dmitriy Salita, an up-and-comer on the card for the November 8 pay-per-view special.

The second boxer profiled will be Chris “The Nightmare” Arreola, who is fighting on the November 29 edition of Boxing After Dark.

Sportscaster Jim Lampley will serve as narrator on Ring Life.