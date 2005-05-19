HBO Launches Bad Boys

HBO is launching new late-night series P. Diddy Presents the Bad Boys of Comedy June 10 at 11:00-11:30.

The nine-episode series, hosted by rapper Doug E. Fresh, will be taped in front of an audience at the Brooklyn Academy of Music and feature "bad boys" including Howie Bell, Tone X, Marcus Combs, Will-E-Robo, Mike Brooks, Bobo Lamb, and Damon williams.

The series is executive produced by P. Diddy (Sean Combs) and Walter Latham (The Original Kings of Comedy).