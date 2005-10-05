HBO Hires Yahoo! Exec

HBO named Jim Moloshok to a new position as president, media ventures. Moloshok, most recently senior VP, entertainment and content relationships at Yahoo!, will focus on the intersection of content and technology, reporting to Carmi Zlotnik, executive VP, original programming, business development and new media.

Since joining Yahoo! in 2002, Moloshok oversaw properties including Yahoo! Movies and Yahoo! TV. Before that, he put in 11 years at Warner Bros., where he co-founded Warner Bros. Online and oversaw the all of company’s web ventures, and senior marketing positions at Telepictures and Lorimar.