HBO Hires The No. 1 Ladies Detective Agency

HBO ordered 13 episodes of The No. 1 Ladies Detective Agency (from The Weinstein Co.), based on the best-seller by Alexander McCall Smith.

The series, about the head of the only woman-run detective agency in Botswana, will include a two-hour film/pilot that has already been shot.

The 13 episodes start filming this summer, with HBO distributing in the United States and Canada and the BBC getting U.K. distribution rights.

The series will be executive-produced and directed by Anthony Minghella (The English Patent), who is also co-writer with Richard Curtis (Four Weddings and a Funeral). Sydney Pollack and Timothy Bricknell will produce for Mirage Enterprises, with Amy Moore (Cinechicks).