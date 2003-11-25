HBO Gives K Street a Red Light

K Street has hit a dead-end. HBO and K Street executive producers George Clooney and Steven Soderbergh are electing not to continue the reality/scripted hybrid.

The show, about a fictional Washington lobby firm and featuring real-life lobbyists and politicians alongside actors, wrapped up its 10-week run on Nov. 24. After launching to a lot of hype, K Street lost its buzz and ratings were so-so.

Clooney and Soderbergh are interested in continuing work for HBO though. The pair are looking to come back and create a similar show in a different field or industry.