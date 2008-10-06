HBO Gives Entourage Season Six

HBO is giving comedy series Entourage a sixth season, the network said Monday. The new season will begin production in early 2009, and will debut next summer.

Season five of Entourage debuted on HBO last month, a month that also saw actor Jeremy Piven, who plays agent Ari Gold in the series, his third straight Emmy for best supporting actor in a comedy series.

“We’re thrilled to be back for another season,” said creator/executive producer Doug Ellin in a statement. “HBO has been amazing in allowing the show to grow and mature. I never imagined when we started that we would make it to six seasons.”