HBO Gets 93 Emmy Nominations

HBO – 93
CBS – 59
NBC – 54 
ABC – 51
FOX – 49
PBS – 23
Showtime – 17
A&E – 10
FX – 8
TNT – 8
SCI FI – 7
USA – 6
Comedy Central – 5
Commercials – 5 (No network affiliation)
Discovery Channel – 5
Bravo – 5
Cartoon Network – 4
The History Channel – 4
Lifetime – 3
Nickelodeon – 3
UPN – 3
Animal Planet – 2
BBC America - 2
WB – 2
Disney Channel – 1
ESPN – 1 
Hallmark – 1 
IFC – 1  
MTV – 1  
TCM – 1  