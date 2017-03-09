HBO Films Lines Up Election Miniseries

If you haven’t had enough of the 2016 election, HBO will release a miniseries based on an upcoming book about it by veteran political reporters Mark Halperin and John Heilemann. Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman will executive produce the project, and Jay Roach will direct and executive produce.

The project will be based on the third installment of the author pair’s Game Change series.

Halperin and Heilemann’s Game Change books include Obama and the Clintons, McCain and Palin, and the Race of a Lifetime and Double Down: Game Change 2012.



“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Mark Halperin and John Heilemann, whose work on their bestselling book Game Change set the bar for political reporting and storytelling inside a presidential campaign,” said Len Amato, president, HBO Films. “Reuniting Game Change director and executive producer Jay Roach and Playtone producers Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman with Mark and John for a project based on their upcoming book promises to vividly capture the most unique and impactful event in modern American politics.”