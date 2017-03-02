Donald Trump’s Address to Congress Draws 48M

Donald Trump’s Feb. 28 address to a Joint Session of Congress drew nearly 48 million viewers (2+), according to Nielsen live plus same day numbers.



Eleven networks aired the speech, the president’s first to Congress, which ran from 9 p.m. ET to approximately 10:15 p.m. ET.



Among all households, the address nabbed a 28.7 rating and 33.9 million viewers.



The networks that aired the speech included ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, UNI, PBS, CNN, Fox Business Network, FOXNC, MSNBC, and NBC Universo.



Nielsen also reported that the most socially active part of the address came at 10:04 p.m. ET with 21,000 Twitter interactions. That moment marked applause for the widow of a fallen Navy SEAL.