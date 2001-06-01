HBO digs more Six Feet Under
HBO has ordered a second season of its mortuary comedy series Six Feet Under before the first season has debuted, Reuters reports.
The initial 13-episode run of Six Feet Under, created and executive produced by Academy Award-winning American Beauty writer Alan Ball, shows up Sunday on HBO. The second 13-episode batch is expected to be produced in time for an early 2002 debut, an HBO spokeswoman told Reuters. Continuing a tradition of edgy originals, Six Feet Under is a black comedy about a family in the funeral business.
