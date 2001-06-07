HBO developing VOD service

AOL Time Warner CEO Gerald Levin says HBO plans to launch an HBO video-on-demand subscription service, Reuters reports.

The venture requires digital set-top boxes and a little extra money each month to let a subscriber watch any HBO program, with VCR functionality. It means The Sopranos at your fingertips from the first episode to the last, Levin told investors at a media conference in New York City on Wednesday. "We've been quietly assembling the rights" to start the VOD channel, he said.