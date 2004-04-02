HBO Cuts 25 Staffers

Home Box Office is cutting 25 more staffers from its subscriber-marketing and sales department.

Last month, HBO cut 12 employees from its affiliate relations department and subscriber marketing, including several VPs and GMs.

HBO President of Sales and Marketing Eric Kessler said in a statement: "In response to the consolidation in the cable industry, we restructured last year to an account-based organization and have since been evaluating our staffing needs. The new structure enables us to maintain the high level of support to our affiliates that they have come to expect from HBO while operating on a more efficient basis."