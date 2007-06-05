HBO Comedy Festival Names Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock as Headliners
HBO and concert promotion company AEG Live have lined up Chris Rock and Jerry Seinfeld to headline its fall Comedy Festival, which is presented by HBO and sponsored by co-owned TBS.
The third annual four-day comedy event will be held November 14-17 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
The two comedians have more than a nodding acquaintance with the event since they were each the recipients of the festival's coveted Comedian Award over the years.
The festival includes tributes, stand-up and sketch comedy spread out over various venues.
