HBO Chief Casey Bloys Says Sorry for Using Fake Social Accounts To Troll Critics

Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, addressed a report that he used fake social media accounts to disparage critics who are negative about HBO programs. HBO hosted an event November 2 at Hudson Yards to share peeks at 2024 programming for the press. Bloys took on the issue right off the bat.

He shared that he is “very, very passionate about the shows that we decide to do.” He wants them to be great, he added, and wants people to love them.

He noted that, like many, he was stuck at home during the pandemic in recent years, and spending “an unhealthy amount of time scrolling through Twitter.” He then “came up with a very, very dumb idea to vent my frustration.”

Rolling Stone published the story about the fake social media accounts set up by HBO staffers addressing critics. It is called “HBO Bosses Used ‘Secret’ Fake Accounts to Troll TV Critics.”

Perry Mason and Mare of Easttown are among the shows that were critiqued. The story came to light in a wrongful termination lawsuit levied against HBO.

Bloys acknowledged six such tweets over a year and a half. He said, “I do apologize to the people who were mentioned in the leaked emails and texts. Obviously, nobody wants to be part of the story that they have nothing to do with.”

He said he has “progressed” to DMs to address unsatisfied critics.

“Many of you are gracious enough to engage with me in a back and forth,” Bloys said.

And with that, HBO’s new show presentation began.