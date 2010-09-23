HBO Checks In With Hockey Series

HBO is lacing up its skates and joining the NHL in

drumming up interest in the league's midseason marquee event, the Winter

Classic.

HBO sports is producing a four-episode series, 24/7 Penguins/Capitals: Road to the NHL

Winter Classic," which will debut Dec. 15.

Two of the league's biggest stars will face off in

this year's classic: Olympic hero Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins and

Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals. The teams play on New Year's Day

outdoors at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

The series will go behind the scenes with both the

Penguins and the Caps in the weeks leading up to the classic, including a Dec.

23 game between the teams.

"Taking our reality series ‘24/7' into the world of

the National Hockey League is a perfect fit. The ‘24/7' franchise is

fashioned on larger-than-life personalities, engaging storylines, and

unrestricted access," said Ross Greenburg, president, HBO Sports.

"With Sidney Crosby leading the Penguins and Alex Ovechkin leading the Capitals,

we have all the ingredients for a dynamic show that will take viewers

deep inside professional hockey and set the stage for the Winter Classic."

"Teaming up with the 12-time Emmy Award®-winning

and much acclaimed HBO ‘24/7' series gives us an

incredible opportunity to bring our fans even deeper inside two model hockey

organizations during the regular season as we lead into the 2011 Bridgestone

NHL Winter Classic," said John Collins, COO for the NHL. "In just three short

years, the Winter Classic has become so well established on the national sports calendar it's

truly a New Year's Day tradition. Uniting HBO's amazing reality series with one

of sport's greatest rivalries in an outdoor setting in front of 65,000 raucous

fans will make this Winter Classic the most anticipated one yet."