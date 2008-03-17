HBO Cancels 12 Miles of Bad Road

HBO dropped dramedy 12 Miles of Bad Road. The pay cable network had produced six episodes of the show, which starred Lily Tomlin as the matriarch of a Texas real estate family.

The show's pilot was executive-produced by Designing Women's Linda Bloodworth-Thomason and her husband, Harry Thomason.

While HBO committed to the show at first, executives ultimately deemed it a poor match for the network's sensibilities, according to sources with knowledge of the situation. Production stopped during the writers' strike and HBO decided to not go forward with the project after the strike ended.

Bloodworth-Thomason and Thomason pitched it to several networks since but have not found a taker.

HBO has other originals in the pipeline, namely Alan Ball vampire saga True Bloodand the crime drama The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency.