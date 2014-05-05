HBO Bringing Back ‘The Comeback’

HBO’s The Comeback is living up to its namesake.

The premium cabler on Monday said it was reviving the comedy as a six-episode limited series that will air this fall. The pickup marks the second time in as many weeks that HBO has brought back a show from the TV graveland, having ordered a new season of docuseries Project Greenlight.

The HBO series stars Lisa Kudrow as fading TV “It Girl” Valerie Cherish. It first aired in 2005 and was canceled after just one season.

“The Comeback holds a special place in the hearts of its many fans, including many of us here at HBO,” said Michael Lombardo, president, HBO Programming. “I can’t wait to find out what Valerie’s been up to since we last met.”

The Comeback was created by Kudrow and 2 Broke Girls creator Michael Patrick King.