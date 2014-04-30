HBO to Revive ‘Project Greenlight’

HBO is bringing back Project Greenlight with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon also returning as executive producers.

The unscripted series focuses on first-time filmmakers who are given the chance to direct a feature film.

Project Greenlight last aired on HBO for two seasons in 2001 and 2003, before airing a third in 2005 on Bravo. Adaptive Studios, Affleck and Damon’s Pearl Street Films, and Miramax will produce the new version for HBO.

“Project Greenlight was ahead of its time,” said Affleck. “Now that technology has caught up to the concept, we thought it was a perfect time to bring it back.”