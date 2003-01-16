HBO breaks up with Married Man
Home Box Office is divorcing itself from sophomore drama Mind of the Married Man.
After airing two 10-episode seasons, HBO is opting not to renew the show for
another run.
Mind was a hit with some men, but it didn't gain traction with enough female
viewers.
