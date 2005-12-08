HBO Bout Packs PPV Punch
By Ben Grossman
HBO Sports’ pay-per-view presentation last Saturday of the Jermain Taylor-Bernard Hopkins middleweight world championship boxing rematch generated 410,000 buys and $20.9 million, according to the network.
HBO says the audience was made up of 245,000 cable household buys and 165,000 from satellite homes.
The numbers were up from the first fight between the pair, which generated 370,000 buys and $18.7 million in revenue last July 16.
HBO will re-air Saturday’s fight this coming Saturday night, Dec. 10, as part of an event featuring popular middleweight Winky Wright.
