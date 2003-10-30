HBO, BBC Team Up to Conquer Rome
HBO is partnering with BBC on a new historical drama about ancient Rome.
The first season of Rome
, which focuses on two ordinary Roman soldiers and their wives, is slated to debut on HBO and BBC2 in 2005 with 12 episodes.
It will be the first time HBO and the BBC will co-produce a series, although the two companies did partner on the Emmy-winning miniseries Band of Brothers
.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.