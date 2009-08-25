HBO Augments Entertainment Ranks

HBO has beefed up its entertainment executive ranks, elevating Casey Bloys and hiring Jocelyn Diaz from ABC Television.

Bloys, who most recently developed the premium network's gigolo series Hung and its upcoming Bored to Death, was promoted to senior vice president, HBO Entertainment comedy series. Bloys oversees the development and production of all half-hour scripted comedy series for the network.

Bloys joined HBO in 2004 as director, development, HBO Independent Productions, before being elevated to vice president in 2005. The following year, he was named vice president, HBO Entertainment, spearheading the development and production of comedy series that include Flight of the Conchords, Summer Heights High, The Life and Times of Tim and Eastbound & Down.

