HBO Adds Tinker to Deadwood Posse

TV veteran Mark Tinker has joined HBO’s Deadwood as an executive producer. The Emmy winner will also direct several episodes of the Western drama.

"We're extremely fortunate to have him join Gregg Fienberg and me in executive producing the show," said Deadwood creator David Milch, in a release.

In a career that spans more than 30 years, Tinker has been nominated for 16 Emmys, winning four: one for producing NYPD Blue and three for directing (St. Elsewhere, NYPD Blue, and Brooklyn South). His other credits include L.A. Law, Civil Wars and The White Shadow.

Deadwood’s 12-episode third season is currently in production and will run next year.