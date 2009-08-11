HBO Acquires Docs 'Afghan Star', 'The Last Truck'

HBO has acquired a pair of documentaries tied to world events, Afghan Star and The Last Truck: Closing Of a GM Plant.

Afghan Star, which won the directing and audience awards at the 2009 Sundance Film Festival, follows four young finalists on Afghanistan’s version of American Idol,Afghan Star. For many in the war ravaged country, voting for their favorite singer is their first encounter with the democratic process. It also provides a look at the culture shift in the nation, especially as it relates to the place of women in society.

HBO will televise Afghan Star in early 2010.

The network also acquired The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant. The documentary follows the final days at a General Motors assembly plant in Moraine, Ohio, resulting in 2,500 staff and 200 managers being laid off.

The Last Truck will premiere on Labor Day, Monday, September 7 at 9 p.m.