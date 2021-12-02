HBCUGo.TV Put More Sports Programming in Lineup

HBCUGo.TV, the streaming service serving the nation’s Historically Black College and Universities acquired by Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, is expanding its sports programming by scheduling more college basketball games, including a series of doubleheaders.

The additional games start Saturday when Howard University’s women’s team takes on Hofstra, followed by a men’s game pitting Howard University against American University.

“We are committed to building on our already robust sports division by providing more HBCU games than any other network,” said HBCUGo.TV President, Curtis Symonds. “Now HBCU fans and alumni all over the world can follow their favorite teams on HBCUGo.TV.”

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference match-ups continue on December 6, as the Morgan State Bears battle Millersville University in a men’s game, followed by Morgan State’s women vs.. Hofstra.

Other upcoming games include:

Thursday, December 9 – Lincoln vs. Wilmington University

Thursday, December 16 – VUU vs. Winston-Salem State

Friday, December 17 – Howard (Women) vs. Memphis

Saturday, December 18 – BSU vs. Johnson C. Smith

Saturday, December 18 – VSU vs. Fayetteville State

Monday, December 20 – Lincoln vs. Livingstone College

Tuesday, December 21 – Morgan State vs. James Madison University

Monday, December 27 – Morgan State vs. Penn State Wilkes-Barre

Monday, December 27 – Morgan State (Women) vs. Pennsylvania

“We appreciate HBCUGo.TV’s commitment to supporting and showcasing HBCU sporting events including Howard University’s upcoming games this weekend against Hofstra and American University” said Howard University Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Kery Davis. “We are excited about the opportunity to showcase Howard’s rich legacy as well as a great night of competition.”