Haystack News Sets Channel Covering Climate Conference

Streaming news service Haystack News said it will be setting up a series of pop-up channels featuring coverage of events starting with the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

The Climate Change conference channel will run through Nov. 12.

Haystack will also have an Election Night channel from Nov. 2 through Nov. 4, a Black Friday channel Nov. 22-27, a Ghislaine Maxwell Stands Trial channel Nov. 29-Dec. 3 and a channel on High Stakes Holidays: Shipping and Shortages, Dec. 13-20.

“Streaming pop-up channels further differentiate the Haystack News platform, giving consumers another option in how they consume news content that matters to them most. Haystack News offers the most dynamic platform in the marketplace today for news content,” said Daniel Barreto, co-founder and CEO of Haystack TV.”

Haystack News draws on news coverage from hundreds of local broadcast channels, plus national outlets including ABC News, the AP, Bloomberg, CBS News, Cheddar, Euronews and Newsy.