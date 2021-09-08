Haystack News Marks 9/11 With Pop-Up Channel in September

Streaming service Haystack News said it is launching a pop-up channel covering the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

The channel will feature coverage from Haystack’s news content partners and will be available free through Sept. 12.

Haystack will also be mounting a number of other pop-up channels during September.

One will focus on the California vote to recall Governor Gavin Newsom.

Another will feature stories about the Emmy Awards.

Haystack News will have live coverage of the worldwide Global Citizen Live concert via ABC News Live on Sept. 25 and 26. Musicians participating in the event include Billie Eilish, BTS, Camila Cabello, Coldplay, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Duran Duran, Ed Sheeran, Green Day, Keith Urban, Lizzo, Lorde, Metallica, Ricky Martin, Shawn Mendes, The Lumineers, The Weeknd and Usher.

An NFL news and highlights channel will also appear after the league kicks off the season on Thursday.

“From the somber memorial of the 20th anniversary of the horrific September 11 terrorist attacks to the worldwide celebration of how music unites the globe in fighting poverty and climate change, Haystack News offers the most dynamic platform for personalized and curated news content,” said Daniel Barreto, co-founder and CEO of Haystack TV. “Special dedicated pop-up streaming channels are popular options within Haystack News that make it the preferred one-stop platform for breaking news and special events.”