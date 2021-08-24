Haystack News Adds On-Demand Content From Africanews
Streamer makes expanded content agreement with Euronews group
Streaming news service Haystack News said is adding on-demand new content from Africanews as part of an expanded licensing agreement with the Euronews group.
Haystack now offers user international coverage from providers including Al-Jazeera English, CBC, DW, Euronews, France24 and i24News.
“Adding Africanews to our growing content roster reflects Haystack News commitment to seek out valuable new content partnerships to fuel our growth and add value for our viewers,” said Daniel Barreto, co-founder and CEO at Haystack TV. “Africanews offers a fresh and unique perspective consistent with the quality journalism we have from Euronews.”
Africanews was launched in 2016 and has a team of 50 correspondents providing reports from across the continent.
“We are proud to extend our partnership with Haystack News in making Africanews available on the service. Audiences are increasingly interested in accessing unbiased and fact-based news on digital services and connected devices. Through global partnerships with leading broadcasters like Haystack News, Africanews is strengthening its position as a growing news media in the streaming sector" said Maxime Carboni, director of worldwide distribution at the Euronews group.
