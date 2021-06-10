Haystack News Adds Int’l Content With Germany’s Deutsche Welle

Ad-supported streaming service Haystack News said it added news content from Deutsche Welle, the German international broadcaster.

Deutsche Welle adds to the international news offered on Haystack News. It already offers content from Al-Jazeera English, CBS, Euronews, France24 and i24News.

“International news providers including DW are a valuable addition to the diversity of voices and quality news coverage offered on our premier platform,” said Daniel Barreto, co-founder and CEO at Haystack TV. “With interest from both streaming customers outside of the U.S., as well as domestic users looking for news content from around the world, Haystack is continuing to grow its content pipeline while establishing itself as the leading streaming news platform.”

“DW has long been renowned for its award-winning journalism and we are always searching for innovative partners like Haystack News service to help us reach new audiences,” said Benjamin Schnabel, head of digital partnerships and new business. “With the addition of both our live DW streaming channel and on-demand news content, Haystack News users now have multiple ways to enjoy DW content.”