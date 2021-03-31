Haystack News Adds Channels Covering Sports to Lineup

Baseball is in the air and Haystack News is adding channels to cover the sport as opening day approaches for Major League teams.

Haystack News is also launching channels with local coverage of the conclusion of the men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments and the NFL draft.

“Sports fans who use Haystack News are often cord-cutters or cord-nevers without access to pricey national and regional sports channels,” said Daniel Barreto, co-founder and CEO of Haystack TV. “Haystack News will give a rich collection of timely coverage from the eyes and ears in each of the local markets for baseball, college basketball, and football fans.

Haystack TV streams new content from hundreds of local TV stations. News providers include outlets owned by ABC Owned Television Stations, CBS Television Stations, Cox Media Group, Fox Television Stations, Hearst Television, Hubbard Broadcasting, Meredith Corporation and E.W. Scripps.