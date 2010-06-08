Hayes Officially Named GM at WTVR

Former WTVR Richmond General Sales Manager Stephen Hayes has been named president and general manager at the Local TV-owned station. Hayes became interim GM when Peter Maroney left to run the Local TV-Tribune stations, KDVR-KWGN, in Denver.

Local TV acquired WTVR, a CBS affiliate, from Raycom last year.

"Stephen Hayes is our unanimous choice as the next president and GM for WTVR," said Local TV CEO Bobby Lawrence. "Following a short interim tour of duty there as acting GM he has more than proven himself as a natural leader. Plus he refuses to move out of the corner office, so it's just easier giving him the gig."

Hayes started his career in Richmond over 24 years ago. He became WTVR's GSM in 2001.

"The Richmond market has so much to offer, and WTVR, with the support of Local TV, has the resources to report and deliver news and information in innovative ways to the Central Virginia community," said Hayes.

Hayes said WTVR is working toward a local high def debut next month.