Hayes Named WTAE Pittsburgh GM

Michael J. Hayes, WYFF Greenville-Spartanburg president and general manager, has been named president and general manager at WTAE Pittsburgh. Both are Hearst TV stations.

His move effective immediately, Hayes succeeds the retiring Rick Henry.

"Mike Hayes is an accomplished television executive," said Hearst TV President/CEO David J. Barrett. "We are delighted that he is stepping into the leadership role at WTAE, one of Hearst Television's legacy stations. WYFF has distinguished itself in local news leadership, and sales and profit performance during Mike's seven-year stewardship. We are confident that he'll bring that same energy, urgency, and effective leadership to the team at WTAE."

It's a move from DMA No. 36 to No. 24 for Hayes. WTAE is an ABC affiliate.

Barrett cited Henry's long and colorful career at Hearst TV. "We are grateful to Rick Henry for his contributions over an outstanding 38-year career with Hearst Television," said Barrett.

Hayes began his broadcast television career as a sportscaster and producer at WISH Indianapolis. He began his sales career as an account executive, while continuing as a sports anchor, at WMBD Peoria. He subsequently held sales and management positions in St. Louis and Austin.

Hayes' first GM job was at WYFF in 2003.