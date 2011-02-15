Hayes Named VP, GM of WJAC-TV Channel 6

Kevin Hayes has been named vice president and general manager of WJAC-TV Channel 6, Cox Media Group announced Tuesday. He will take up the post in early April, with Mark Barash continuing to serve as interim GM until then.

Hayes previously served as general sales manager of KFOX, the Cox Media Group-owned Fox affiliate TV station in El Paso, Texas.

"Kevin brings a wealth of broadcast industry experience to WJAC, and it's great to promote such valuable talent from within our company for this important role," said Ray Carter, Cox Media Group Vice President and General Manager of WPXI in Pittsburgh. "Additionally, his vast sales experience is the perfect fit for building on the great relationships WJAC has with the local community and delivering strategic results for our advertisers."

Prior to joining Cox Media Group, Hayes was a local sales manager at the CBS affiliated station in El Paso. Prior to that position, he was an account executive in Phoenix at KSAZ-TV.

"I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to join the outstanding team at WJAC, with their rich heritage and dedicated tradition of serving the community," said Hayes.