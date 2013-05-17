Hayes Named Hearst TV Senior VP

Michael J. Hayes, president and general manager at Hearst Television's WTAE Pittsburgh, has been named senior vice president and group head of Hearst Television. He will relocate to New York and starts June 1.

Hayes will share oversight responsibilities for a portfolio of the company's 29 television stations along with Frank Biancuzzo, also a senior vice president and group head.

"Over the past 16 years, Mike's leadership skills and management contributions have been exceptional," said David Barrett, chairman and CEO. "He is an experienced and accomplished executive who understands how local stations must serve their communities, viewers and advertisers to optimize business opportunities in today's, and tomorrow's, highly competitive multi-platform media world. In every step of his career with Hearst Television he's been a high performer, and we are delighted that he'll be joining our talented management team in New York to work with our stations and help us compete at an even higher level in the years ahead."

Prior to moving to WTAE in 2011, Hayes was president and general manager of Hearst's WYFF Greenville-Spartanburg. Prior to WYFF, Hayes was general sales manager of WLWT Cincinnati. Before that, he was general sales manager at WZZM Grand Rapids.

No successor has been named at WTAE.

Hayes began his broadcast television career as a sportscaster and producer at WISH Indianapolis.

"Mike will be a terrific addition to our corporate team," said Jordan Wertlieb, Hearst Television president. "His successful first-hand experience in television markets of different sizes, regions, and affiliations adds an invaluable resource for our stations as they develop new sources of revenue and content creation in an evolving media landscape."