Hawaii TV Lights Up for 75th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor

Well before 7:55 a.m. Hawaii time—the exact time the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor struck 75 years ago—Honolulu TV stations were on-air live from the site of Wednesday’s commemorative events, where survivors, veterans and history buffs started congregating around 1 a.m.

Affiliates produced specials, special reports and, bracing for the onslaught of visitors in town for the anniversary, comprehensive “everything you need to know” reports to assist locals through the day—whether or not they are participating in it.

Stations are also live streaming coverage. Here's a look at offerings produced by (in order) Nexstar Fox affiliate KHON; the Raycom-owned CBS and NBC affiliates KGMB and KHBC; and KITV, the ABC affiliate owned by KITV Inc.:

Pearl Harbor 75th Anniversary