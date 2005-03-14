Have it CARU's Way at Burger King

With increasing pressure on food marketers to emphasize healthy over hefty, fast-food giant Burger King Corp. has agreed to modify its kids' meal TV ads to show "the range of food options available," rather than a single, king-sized choice.

That decision was prompted by industry self-regulator the Children's Advertising Review Unit of the Council of Better Business Bureaus, which took issue with “Chomp Chomp Chomp & Away,” a commercial it said could confuse kids about entrées and side orders.

The ad showed a double cheeseburger in the shot of a kids meal, rather than the single cheeseburger, hamburger, and chicken tenders.

That apparently violates rule 6, which says that "What is included and excluded in the initial purchase should be clearly established."

Burger King said that, in the future, kids meal TV ads will show the range of options, including the aforementioned foods, plus apple sauce, milk, and apple juice and, “if applicable,” specifically highlight lower-calorie foods. It also agreed to modify the kids meal setion of its Web site to clarify that as well.

