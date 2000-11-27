Hauppauge Ships PVR for PCs

TV tuner-board manufacturer Hauppauge Digital is shipping its "WinTV-PVR-pci," a hard-disk recording device designed to bring personal video recording technology to the PC. The $249 device features a built-in MPEG hardware compressor that facilitates the recording of television shows to a computer's disk drive.

WinTV-PVR-pci allows PC users to watch TV in a window or in full-screen mode on their PC monitor, pause live TV and record shows in Video CD format onto a CD-ROM disk for playback in a DVD player. It also includes an infrared remote control and a built-in FM radio receiver for radio listening through the PC.