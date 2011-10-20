Hattiesburg Gets Fox Affiliate

Hattiesburg has its first ever Fox affiliate, according to the network, in WHPM.

It's owned by Waypoint Media, which manages a Fox affiliate in Meridian.

Hattiesburg-Laurel (Miss.) represents DMA No. 167. Raycom's NBC affiliate WDAM is a giant there, while Media General has CBS affiliate WHLT.

WHPM's Fox affiliation was previously reported in the Hattiesburg American newspaper.

WHPM airs on channel 6 on Comcast and channel 23.1 over the air.