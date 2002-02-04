Hatch: Scrutinize EchoStar-DirecTV marriage

Carefully review the proposed $26.8 billion merger of EchoStar Communications

Corp. and Hughes Electronics Corp., Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) told the

Department of Justice last week, adding his voice to the growing number of

lawmakers who say they are concerned about the transaction.

'[T]here appears to be a substantial risk that the proffered benefits to

competition may be ephemeral,' Hatch wrote. 'I am concerned that absent an

expedited investigation of and challenge to this proposed merger, competition

and consumers could be seriously harmed.'

Hatch formerly was chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which has

authority over antitrust mergers. Now he is that panel's ranking member.

EchoStar responded that it also wants the DOJ to examine the merger

expeditiously and rigorously.

'EchoStar has requested meetings with Sen. Hatch, and we hope he and his

staff find time to meet with us so we can explain the numerous benefits of the

merger, such as providing his constituents in the entire state of Utah, as well

as the nation, competitive rates to cable and a faster introduction of

high-speed Internet via satellite,' EchoStar spokesman Marc Lumpkin said.

EchoStar wants to buy Hughes and merge operations with Hughes subsidiary

DirecTV Inc., EchoStar's No. 1 competitor.