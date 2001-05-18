Hastert slows Tauzin-Dingell's progress

House Speaker Dennis Hastert (R-Ill.) will unofficially allow the House

Judiciary Committee to have some authority over a bill sponsored by House Energy

and Commerce Committee chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) and that committee's top

Democrat, John Dingell (D-Mich.), slowing the bill's progress through the

House.

Tauzin's and Dingell's bill would allow incumbent phone companies to build

unregulated high-speed networks. The long-distance phone companies, particularly

AT&T Corp., and some competitive local-exchange carriers vigorously oppose

the legislation.

Besides the delay caused by referral, the bill also could be slowed by

consideration of competing legislation introduced by Reps. John Conyers

(D-Mich.) and Chris Cannon (R-Utah).

That bill would water down Tauzin-Dingell by requiring incumbent phone

companies to have no more than 85 percent of the local phone market before being

able to offer high-speed data long distances. The Judiciary Committee is

scheduled to review that bill Tuesday.

Hastert plans to give the Judiciary Committee 30 days to go over the limited

parts of Tauzin's and Dingell's bill that relate to antitrust issues.

'Obviously, this referral will slow down the bill, but it won't prevent it

from going to the House floor,' Tauzin spokesman Ken Johnson

said.