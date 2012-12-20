Hasson Named WHP Harrisburg GM

Arthur Hasson has been named general manager of WHP

Harrisburg, and will also oversee WLYH, which is programmed by Sinclair.





Hasson was principal/president of MultiPlatform Distribution

Company, a television production and distribution company. From 1990 through

2005, he was at NBC Universal Television Distribution.





"Arthur's background in television distribution, as

well as his experience in integrating social media, offers Sinclair a unique

opportunity to utilize his talents both on a local and company-wide

level," said Steve Marks, COO of Sinclair. "We look forward to

incorporating Arthur's creative spirit in the stations' consumer and viewer

outreach."





Sinclair closed on its acquisition of the station Dec. 3,

and dismissed former general manager Holly Steuart.





"I am thrilled for this opportunity to lead WHP and

WLYH under the ownership and oversight of Sinclair, an innovative and forward

thinking broadcaster," said Hasson. "I believe the support and

resources Sinclair brings will provide for an improved viewer experience, a

stronger news presence, and enhanced access for our advertisers to reach our

audience."





WHP is a CBS affiliate and WLYH is a CW. Nexstar owns WLYH.