Hasson Named WHP Harrisburg GM
Arthur Hasson has been named general manager of WHP
Harrisburg, and will also oversee WLYH, which is programmed by Sinclair.
Hasson was principal/president of MultiPlatform Distribution
Company, a television production and distribution company. From 1990 through
2005, he was at NBC Universal Television Distribution.
"Arthur's background in television distribution, as
well as his experience in integrating social media, offers Sinclair a unique
opportunity to utilize his talents both on a local and company-wide
level," said Steve Marks, COO of Sinclair. "We look forward to
incorporating Arthur's creative spirit in the stations' consumer and viewer
outreach."
Sinclair closed on its acquisition of the station Dec. 3,
and dismissed former general manager Holly Steuart.
"I am thrilled for this opportunity to lead WHP and
WLYH under the ownership and oversight of Sinclair, an innovative and forward
thinking broadcaster," said Hasson. "I believe the support and
resources Sinclair brings will provide for an improved viewer experience, a
stronger news presence, and enhanced access for our advertisers to reach our
audience."
WHP is a CBS affiliate and WLYH is a CW. Nexstar owns WLYH.
