Hassel-off

Don't look for David Hasselhoff to be showing up on the beach of Baywatch Hawaii anytime soon. The former star of the Pearson Television syndicated action series still carries an executive producer title, but his acting days on the show appear over, sources say. Hasselhoff's character was expected to return for up to eight episodes during this it's 11th season in syndication, but he's a no show. Baywatch has gone in a new direction this season. The show has a new cast, a new location and younger-skewing storylines. Pearson execs say Hasselhoff still has the option to make guest appearances.