Hasker Named Nielsen Global President, COO

Nielsen Holdings named Steve Hasker global president and chief operating officer, effective Jan. 1.

Hasker, who had been global president, will continue his existing responsibilities for Nielsen’s U.S. media business and oversite of its consumer and media product teams. He is adding oversight of Nielsen’s Watch and Buy segments globally.

“Steve has made significant and crucial contributions to our business—the most recent of which is his stewardship of our Total Audience framework,” said Mitch Barns, CEO of Nielsen. “His ability to look across a landscape and understand not only the complexity but also the opportunity is key to our business and that of our clients.”

According to an SEC filing, Hasker's salary will remain at $900,000. He will be granted stock and is eligible for bonuses set at $1.1 million.

As previously announced, Nielsen COO Brian West resigned effective Dec. 31.