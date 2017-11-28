Hasker Leaves Nielsen to Be CEO of CAA Global

Steve Hasker is leaving Nielsen, where he was COO to become CEO of CAA Global, a new post at the talent agency.



Hasker who had been global president and COO at the measurement company, takes on his new job in January.



CAA recently restructured to form CAA Global and Hasker’s task will be to manage the intersection of the agency’s representation business and its other investments. He will be joining the board of directors and oversee strategic planning, acquisitions, investments and data strategy.



“CAA’s management team has demonstrated its ability to help drive the evolution of the media and entertainment industry. Since our initial investment in CAA, the company has continued to expand and diversify to capture its enormous potential,” said James Coulter, co-founder of global investment firm TPG, CAA’s majority shareholder. “CAA Global exemplifies these successful efforts, and with Steve as its CEO, we have a deeply experienced business leader with a proven ability to drive growth. We’re confident CAA will continue to accomplish exciting things.”



Hasker joined Nielsen in 2009 from McKinsey & Co.



“In his eight years with the company, Steve has played an important role in some major changes in our business, including the transformation of the global Watch segment and introduction of the Connected System in our Buy segment,” Nielsen said in a statement. “He leaves with strong leadership teams in both Watch and Buy who are well positioned to move the business forward.”