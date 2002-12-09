Haskell to chair ATAS' Hall of Fame committee
Sam Haskell, executive vice president and worldwide head of television for
the William Morris Agency, is the new chairman of the Academy of Television Arts &
Sciences' Hall of Fame selection committee, ATAS CEO Bryce Zabel said
Monday.
Haskell replaces famed television producer Norman Lear. The rest of the
committee is comprised of Carol Burnett, Marla Gibbs, Ethal Winant, David Wolper
and Grant Tinker.
Besides working at William Morris for the past 24 years, Haskell has been a
part of several industry and nonindustry organizations.
He is the former president of the Hollywood Radio and Television Society; a
board member of the Alliance for Children's Rights, the USC Executive Council
and the Museum of Television and Radio; a trustee of the Duke of Edinburgh
Trust; president of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy; and chairman of the Mary
Kirkpatrick Haskell Scholarship Foundation board in his home state of
Mississippi.
