Haskell to chair ATAS' Hall of Fame committee

Sam Haskell, executive vice president and worldwide head of television for

the William Morris Agency, is the new chairman of the Academy of Television Arts &

Sciences' Hall of Fame selection committee, ATAS CEO Bryce Zabel said

Monday.

Haskell replaces famed television producer Norman Lear. The rest of the

committee is comprised of Carol Burnett, Marla Gibbs, Ethal Winant, David Wolper

and Grant Tinker.

Besides working at William Morris for the past 24 years, Haskell has been a

part of several industry and nonindustry organizations.

He is the former president of the Hollywood Radio and Television Society; a

board member of the Alliance for Children's Rights, the USC Executive Council

and the Museum of Television and Radio; a trustee of the Duke of Edinburgh

Trust; president of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy; and chairman of the Mary

Kirkpatrick Haskell Scholarship Foundation board in his home state of

Mississippi.