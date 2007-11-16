Hasbro to Develop Merv Griffin’s Crosswords Game

Toy maker Hasbro obtained the licensing rights to Program Partners’ Merv Griffin’s Crosswords, and it plans to develop board and DVD games based on the syndicated game show that will be available next fall.

William Morris brokered the deal.

Hasbro seems to be making its entry into syndication, announcing last month that it would partner with Debmar-Mercury to produce a syndicated version of popular board game Trivial Pursuit.

In its first year in syndication, Crosswords is cleared in 90% of the country.