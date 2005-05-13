Has Trial Been Dismissed?
By Jim Benson
Amid a flurry of speculation about shows that may or may not make the networks fall schedules next week, word surfaced today that Dick Wolf’s struggling Law & Order: Trial By Jury—the fourth edition of the L&O franchise that debuted midseason on Friday nights—could be among those dismissed by NBC this fall. The network had no comment.
