Hartenstein Departs DirecTV

The executive who forged DirecTV Inc. into the powerhouse it is today is leaving the company.

Eddy Hartenstein has been Vice Chairman of DirecTV Group since News Corp. bought control off DirecTV owner Hughes Electronics a year ago.
Hartenstein, 54, was the first president of the El Segundo, Calif.-based DBS operation when Hughes created it in 1990.