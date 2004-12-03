Hartenstein Departs DirecTV
By John Higgins
The executive who forged DirecTV Inc. into the powerhouse it is today is leaving the company.
Eddy Hartenstein has been Vice Chairman of DirecTV Group since News Corp. bought control off DirecTV owner Hughes Electronics a year ago.
Hartenstein, 54, was the first president of the El Segundo, Calif.-based DBS operation when Hughes created it in 1990.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.